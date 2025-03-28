NHRC chairperson engages IGP Touray

- Advertisement -

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday released a press statement on a courtesy visit its chairman Emmanuel Joof, made to IGP Seedy Touray.

The release stated: “During their discussion, Mr Joof expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation between the NHRC and the police and reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting the police, particularly in capacity building. He highlighted the NHRC’s recent development of training modules on sexual and gender-based violence, international human rights law, and international humanitarian law, which are designed to be integrated into police and security personnel training programmes. He also noted the series of training sessions that the NHRC has conducted for police officers to enhance their understanding of human rights principles.

“Mr Joof further elaborated on the NHRC’s mandate, emphasising its role in promoting and protecting human rights and its advisory function to all institutions on human rights-related matters. He underscored the importance of stronger collaboration, particularly in ensuring regular and timely feedback on complaints submitted to the NHRC against the police. He also stressed the need for prompt responses when the NHRC requests information following complaints or investigations, as well as the effective implementation of NHRC recommendations by the police.

“Both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between their institutions to promote respect for the rule of law and due process.”