Barrow sends Tangara to Mauritania to address migrants concerns

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad last evening issued a press release informing the public, particularly Gambians residing in Mauritania, that it has been closely monitoring developments concerning Gambian migrants in the country with “utmost concern and keen interest”.

The statement read: “In light of this, and in consideration of the strong bilateral ties between The Gambia and Mauritania, President Adama Barrow [Thursday] dispatched Dr Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, as a special envoy to his brother, President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of Mauritania.

“Additionally, the Gambian Embassy in Nouakchott has been directed to intensify engagements with the relevant Mauritanian authorities and strengthen interactions with the Gambian community to ensure the promotion and protection of their welfare.

“In this regard, all Gambians residing in Mauritania are urged to register their presence with the Gambian Embassy in Nouakchott to facilitate effective and timely communication with the Gambian authorities. The following contact numbers are available for this purpose:

1. Saikouba Jarju, Deputy Ambassador – Mobile: +222 36159457

2. Lamin Secka, Counsellor – Mobile: +222 20967984

Both numbers are reachable via WhatsApp.

“Furthermore, families and friends in The Gambia are encouraged to share this information with their loved ones in Mauritania to ensure that every Gambian in the country is made aware of this important notice.

“Meanwhile, the ministry wishes to reaffirm that The Gambia and Mauritania continue to enjoy strong and cordial bilateral relations, and seizes this opportunity to urge all Gambians living in Mauritania to remain law-abiding and be good ambassadors of The Gambia.

“The ministry will continue to closely monitor developments concerning Gambians in Mauritania, particularly regarding their safety and well-being. The cooperation, vigilance, and understanding of all Gambians in Mauritania are highly solicited.”