Barrow wants 500kms of new roads 

By Arfang Camara, NRA communications officer

President Adama Barrow has stated that his government is anticipating constructing 500 kilometres of new roads countrywide after studies are conducted adding that his government is decentralising road projects across the country to ensure The Gambia is fully connected.

President Barrow made this disclosure a fortnight ago during his site visit to ongoing road projects in the Greater Banjul Area.

Barrow’s marathon site visits began around 11am and covered GPPC to Westfield (Jokor) to Abuko; Sukuta to Latrikunda Sabiji; Rev JC Faye Road; Kololi/Senegambia Road Intersection to Touba Sanchaba Road; Kololi Tavern – Bijilo to Brufut; Gunjur Road; Sanyang Road; Ebo Town Road; Sinchu Road; and Brufut, Madiana, Kunkujang Road.

“We have really progressed so far with the 50km roads and with the roads that the NRA is doing. We are doing different road projects at the same time. Some projects are with the NRA, some are with government, while others are the OIC roads,” President Barrow explained.

According to him, no government can develop a country without building good roads, citing Dubai and the United States as examples.

“As The Gambia is a developing nation, we are very aggressive with our agenda of road infrastructure development. We are doing everything possible to make sure we have good roads,” he stated.

The Gambian leader also expressed his delight at the joy people expressed during his visit to the projects, adding that the people are happy about the positive impacts the roads have on their daily life.

He expressed his satisfaction at the level of progress recorded on the projects and encouraged the contractors and consultants to redouble their efforts to meet the target completion dates of all the ongoing projects.