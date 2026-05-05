Badjie calls on APRC-No-To-Alliance to join him

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By Arret Jatta

United Gambian Front (UGF) leader and Foñi Bintang National Assembly Member Bakary K Badjie has called on members of the APRC No-To-Alliance group to join his 2026 presidential bid.

Speaking at a rally in Brikama on Saturday, Badjie told his former political bedfellows: “Come and join me so that we can rescue this country”.

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He framed the coming contest as a struggle between “truth and money”, arguing that financial influence continues to shape electoral outcomes in The Gambia.

“I am not running because I want popularity or praise, or because I have money; I am running because the suffering in this country cannot continue,” he said.

Badjie described himself as “the poorest politician” in the country, contrasting his position with what he said are wealthy political actors who rely on financial strength to secure power.

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He alleged that the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is preparing to spend up to one billion dalasis in the next election cycle.

Despite this, he said his campaign would be grounded in faith and honesty.

“If my intentions are truthful, God will give me the country, God stands with the truth,” he added.

Badjie criticised what he called a culture of vote-buying, accusing politicians of offering small cash handouts to voters during elections.

“When elections come, they give you money for ‘ataya’ and you vote for them. You sell your future for small change. That is painful,” he said.

He also raised concerns about public spending, alleging that large sums are allocated for official travels and that some government officials earn millions of dalasis in per diem allowances annually.

On youth unemployment, Badjie pointed to graduates from The Gambia College and the University of The Gambia who remain jobless, describing the situation as troubling.

He further claimed that key sectors of the economy are dominated by foreign-owned businesses, urging Gambians to take greater control of national development.