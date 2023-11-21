Bail refused for alleged police killer’s accomplice

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court of the Gambia, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has dismissed the bail application filed by Amie Bojang, the co-accused person of Ousainou Bojang, the alleged killer of two police officers.

Amie Bojang is accused of accessory after the fact to murder as she was alleged to have assisted Ousainou Bojang to escape from being caught.

In delivering judgment, the trial Judge disclosed that after carefully perusing the affidavits in support of the bail application and the affidavit in opposition filed by the state, the court takes issues like the nature of the charge, the severity of the punishment, the quality of the evidence available, the likelihood of the accused jumping bail or interfering with witnesses into consideration when granting bail.

The trial Judge further disclosed that section 202 of the Criminal Code states that a person who becomes an accessory after the fact of murder commits a felony and is liable on conviction to life imprisonment.

He stated that accessory after the fact of murder is a serious offence and the court may exercise it discretion in the granting of bail for offences that are punishable with death or imprisonment for life.

The trial Judge pointed out that the Applicant in her supporting affidavit averred that she is asthmatic and suffering from hypertension.

The judge said the applicant did not establish special or exceptional circumstances to be considered in granting of bail to her.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh refused granting bail to the applicant and accordingly dismissed the application for bail.

Meanwhile, the trial Judge ordered that the Director General of Mile 2 Central Prisons to provide medical services and attention to Amie Bojang as to when it is necessary and expedient to do so.