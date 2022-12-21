Bakau car dealer accuses Senegalese of absconding with his vehicle

By Tabora Bojang

Bubacarr Samateh, a car dealer in Bakau, has claimed that a Senegalese national, Muhammed Jah, has absconded with his car which he hired to go to Magal in Touba, back in September.

According to Samateh, he has since reported the matter to the Police Interpol Unit in Banjul and the Major Crimes Unit who are investigating it.

Samateh revealed that he was introduced to Muhammed by someone he knows and after the introductions, Muhammed said he wanted to hire a car to go to Touba and they agreed on a price before handing the keys to him.

The vehicle, he said, is a red Toyota RAV 4, registration number KM 6014 D.

Samateh said Muhammed never returned to The Gambia and even swindled him further by asking for money to buy fuel and a new battery for his journey back. “I am so desperate to get my car back and he fooled me into sending him money on the pretext that he was going to fuel the car and get a new battery to bring the car up to Kaolack for me to collect it from him. But after receiving that money, Muhammed switched off all phones and up to now I cannot reach him,” Samateh told The Standard.

He appealed for help from anyone who may know Muhammed to help the Interpol with information.