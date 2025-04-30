BANJUL-AFRICELL INTERNATIONAL MARATHON HITS RECORD TURNOUT Banjul delivers spectacular marathon and road race

- Advertisement -

Banjul, April 28th, 2025 – Kairaba Avenue in Kanifing Municipal Council came to live as the city was transformed into a vibrant hub of energy and excitement for the Banjul Africell International Marathon Sunday morning. Thousands of runners, fitness enthusiasts, and thrill seekers gathered at the Africell Headquarters to celebrate this annual athletics spectacle.

This year’s event witnessed a significant surge in participation, drawing athletes not only from The Gambia but also from across the African continent and beyond. The increased turnout was a testament to the growing popularity and international appeal of the marathon.

Africell CEO, Hussien Diab and many other dignitaries took to the streets themselves to eat up the number of kilometers they could amid a very large and strong field.

- Advertisement -

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, supported by security and service personnel, and generously backed by numerous corporate sponsors, all contributing to the smooth and festive execution of the marathon.

In a thrilling climax, it was the men and women from the rift valley in faraway Kenya who claimed the 42km titles maintaining the region’s dominant presence in long-distance running.

Kenyans James Chertich and Geoffrey Kiprotich carried the day in first and second place in the 42km Male distance run whilst Gambian police officer Samba Bah emerged third. The female race was also no less dramatic as another Kenyan athlete took the 42km title.

- Advertisement -

The remaining categories of 21km, 10km, 5km and the 4km walk race for seniors was mostly a local affair with the Gambia Police and armed Forces claiming most of the titles watched by the Chief of Defence Staff in the stances cheering his men.

The marathon was more than a race—it was also a celebration of health, unity, and the enduring spirit of competition.

As the sun set over Kairaba Avenue, participants and spectators were entertained with music by local artists Nyancho and Uche whilst acrobatic dancers teased the watchers with jaw-dropping performances leaving yet again with memories of another successful chapter in the growing legacy of the Africell Marathon.

MUSA SISE