Forex bureau staff accused of staging robbery remanded

By Olimatou Coker

Police yesterday formally charged and remanded one Amadou M Jawo, an employee of Yonna Forex Bureau in Kalagi alongside his alleged accomplice, Alieu Sanyang.

Both were charged with staging a robbery at the bureau on Monday.

According to acting Police PRO Cadet Inspector Manjang, police were called to an incident reported on April 25 at a forex bureau in Kalagi where Jawo was found lying inside his office with his mouth tied, claiming to have been robbed.

“Initial investigations led to his referral to Bwiam General Hospital, where medical personnel found no injuries,” she said, adding that further investigations discovered that Jawo had orchestrated the scene to cover up the alleged theft of some D140,000 from the office.

“He was assisted by Alieu Sanyang, who tied him up to make it look like a robbery had occurred,” the police alleged. Jawo was remanded after he failed to meet his bail conditions.