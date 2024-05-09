Banjul Muslim Elders awards Jawara 

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Committee of Banjul Muslims Elders has awarded GACH Global Chief Executive Officer Abubakary Jawara for his unflinching support to young huffaz in leading Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers during the month of Ramadan.

The award was presented to Mr Jawara at his house by one of the elders of the committee who commended the business tycoon for his tireless efforts in supporting Gambians from all walks of life. Reacting to the award, Abubakary Jawara said he is humbled to be recognised by a respectable Islamic Committee that feels his contributions made an impact in their work.

- Advertisement -

“I am pleased to receive this award and I want to use this opportunity to assure the Banjul Muslim Elders and all Gambians that I will continue to support every worthy endeavour whenever necessary,” he said. Jawara said supporting young people to propagate their religious values and beliefs is crucial. The award, he added, clearly demonstrates that he has been able to impact some lives in the country and that is gratifying for him and his family. “We will continue to play a pivotal role in supporting all religious adventure whenever we can,” he said. He once again urged Gambians to continue supporting Gambian owned businesses. “We will only be able to continue doing these things if we continue to have the backing and support of Gambians,” he said. Jawara disclosed that his philanthropic support and interventions have no boundaries. “We are open to support all kinds of adventures that would impact the lives of Gambians and Africans,” he said.