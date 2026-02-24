Banjul Renaissance: Converting geography into greatness

- Advertisement -

By Ambassador Abdoulie M Touray

There are defining moments in the life of a nation — moments when existing conditions demand deliberate choice. For The Gambia, such a moment centres on Banjul.

Situated at the mouth of the River Gambia, where freshwater meets the Atlantic Ocean, Banjul occupies a strategic position linking inland West Africa to global maritime routes. For centuries, trade has moved through this corridor. The advantages of geography have long been evident. Yet geography alone does not generate prosperity. It must be organised, coordinated, and strategically deployed.

The experience of Singapore offers a useful distinction. The city-state did not treat its port simply as infrastructure; it treated it as the nucleus of a national development strategy. By integrating port operations with finance, logistics, education, technology, and urban planning, it converted geographic advantage into durable economic strength. The lesson is not replication of scale, but replication of coordination — turning efficiency, reliability, and institutional alignment into competitive advantage.

For Banjul, such a shift in perspective is essential.

Today, measurable constraints underscore the urgency. Vessel turnaround times have historically been significantly below international benchmarks, with ships at times waiting extended periods at anchorage before berthing — delays that translate directly into higher import costs and reduced competitiveness. Container throughput remains modest relative to regional comparators, despite the port’s strategic Atlantic position and inland river access. Capacity exists; systemic efficiency remains the challenge.

Encouragingly, reforms have demonstrated what is possible. Digital weighbridge systems, e-tracking, post-clearance audit mechanisms, and steps toward Authorised Economic Operator frameworks have contributed to improved cargo clearance times. These gains illustrate a critical point: when coordination improves, performance improves. The task now is consolidation and scale.

Expansion of berths and acquisition of equipment, though important, are only partial measures. The broader objective must be to develop Banjul as a fully integrated port city — one in which maritime operations, customs administration, logistics networks, urban planning, and river transport function as parts of a unified economic system.

As articulated in the Banjul Port Development Concept prepared under the auspices of a consortium comprising the SaHel Knowledge Campus Think Tank (led by Ambassador Abdoulie M Touray), PAB Designs and Architects (led by Mr Phillip Bensouda Jnr), and Development Perspectives UK (led by Dr. Ebrima A Faal), the transformation of Banjul must go beyond cranes and quay walls. It must be systemic.

A systemic approach would integrate digital trade platforms linking customs, port authorities, immigration services, and private logistics operators into a seamless single-window environment. It would establish bonded logistics and light manufacturing zones to support re-export activity and value addition. It would expand cold storage and agro-logistics facilities to strengthen agricultural exports. It would reposition the River Gambia not merely as geography, but as a commercial artery connecting inland producers efficiently to international markets.

The River Gambia remains one of the country’s most underutilised strategic assets. Few nations possess a navigable river extending deep into the hinterland while maintaining direct Atlantic access within a compact capital city. Revitalising river transport — through modern barging systems, inland container depots, and coordinated multimodal logistics — would reduce road congestion, lower transport costs, and expand regional connectivity.

Equally important is the urban dimension. A modern port city strategy must address environmental resilience, coastal protection, zoning discipline, and workforce development. The economic ecosystem surrounding an efficient port extends beyond dockworkers. It includes freight forwarders, maritime legal professionals, IT specialists, engineers, cold-chain managers, financial services providers, and entrepreneurs. The multiplier effects are national.

The transformation of Banjul should therefore be understood not as a single infrastructure project but as a national economic strategy. It concerns The Gambia’s positioning within evolving regional and global trade networks. It concerns revenue mobilisation, private sector competitiveness, and integration with neighbouring economies including Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

Effective transformation will require sustained political commitment, disciplined inter-agency coordination, structured public-private partnership, and continued digital reform. It will require institutional alignment across customs, port management, maritime administration, urban authorities, and trade ministries. Above all, it will require a shift in mindset — from viewing Banjul primarily as an administrative capital to recognising it as a gateway port city with regional significance.

A renaissance implies renewal anchored in practical execution. It does not mean imitation of another country’s model. It means applying principles of efficiency, integration, and reliability to local conditions with long-term discipline.

Geography has already given The Gambia a gateway. The question is whether policy, coordination, and institutional resolve will convert it into a platform for sustained national growth.