Banjul United player dies

Gambian football has been plunged into mourning after the death has been announced of Famara Jarju. Famara, who played for Banjul United Football Club, including the most recent season, died yesterday.

The striker once played for Immigration Football Club. The president of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Lamin Kaba Bajo, said Famara’s demise is a huge loss, not only to Banjul United Football Club, but Gambian football in general.

Bajo mourned the youthful exuberance of the late player who had high ambitions.

Mr Bajo extended his condolences to the management, staff and players of Banjul United Football Club, his family and friends.