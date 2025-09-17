MUSA ANN, THE GAMBIAN WONDERKID, HAS WOWED UNITED’S SCOUTS

- Advertisement -

After the dismal 2024/25 season, Manchester United chose to focus on improving the team’s attack this summer, shelving plans of reinforcing the backline.

The team did lose Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, while Lisandro Martinez remains sidelined. The World Cup winner and Harry Maguire have both been linked with exits.

And that is why INEOS are planning to strengthen at the back next year. But the co-owners might not spend big money, given the need to bring in a couple of high-profile midfielders.

Instead, they could choose to pluck yet another teenage wonderkid out of obscurity, with Football Insider claiming the Red Devils have their eyes on Gambian teenage sensation Musa Ann.

Defensive recruitment

“Manchester United are tracking Gambian teenage sensation Musa Ann, sources have told Football Insider.

“Man United scouts have been in attendance to watch the 6ft 2in centre-back play for Samger FC, who have a track record of developing young talents.

Scouts impressed by Musa Ann

“A number of top clubs across Europe have been alerted to Ann’s potential, with the left-sided centre-back regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in African football.

“The Gambia Under-17 international is believed to have impressed the Old Trafford scouts, who are expected to keep a close eye on his development.”

Musa Ann has been described as a “no-nonsense left-footed center-back” who “combines strength, composure, and tactical intelligence to command the defensive line with authority”.

Surely that will whet fans’ appetite. Sekou Kone was another diamond in the rough, INEOS brought in and he has already been tipped to make his senior breakthrough soon.

The Gambian wonderkid could follow in the Malian’s footsteps soon.

Yahoo sports