Bankers Association stages walk for health

By Aminata Kuyateh

In bid to promote physical well-being and community engagement, the Gambia Bankers Association (GBA) spearheaded a vibrant “walk for health” event drawing participants from various banks in the Gambia.

The event, held on Saturday, saw a convergence of banking professionals, health enthusiasts and members of the public, all united in the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

The walk for health initiative aims to promote physical fitness and well-being within the Gambia banking community, the communities of KM and its surroundings.

Against the backdrop of increasing health challenges facing modern society, the Gambia Bankers Association took proactive steps to encourage physical activity as a cornerstone of overall wellness.

Participants gathered at the Trust Bank branch at Westfield where the atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and camaraderie. Representatives from different banks donned their attire, showcasing solidarity in their commitment to promoting health within the community.

The walk commenced amidst cheers and applause, as participants embarked on a scenic route through the heart of KMC, accompanied by un beat music.

As the walk drew to a close, participants gathered at Trust Bank in Westfield for a celebratory ceremony, where representatives from the Gambia Bankers Association delivered remarks on the significance of prioritising health in today’s fast-paced world.

Understanding the significance of the event, the president of the GBA, Isatou Jawara said as professionals in the banking sector, “we are no strangers to long hours and high-pressure working environments. These initiatives like walk for health are crucial, it reminds us of the importance of taking a step back to care for our most valuable asset: our health”.

“Our mission today is simple yet profound. We aim to foster a culture of health and wellness, to encourage each other to adopt healthier lifestyles and build stronger relationships and more connecting communities. By participating in this walk, we are taking a tangible step towards these goals, showing that we are not only dedicated to financial health but to the overall well-being of our people ”, Madam Jawara stressed.

Madam Jawara expressed gratitude to the 2nd deputy governor of CBG, minister of health, minister of youth and sport’s and the lord Mayor of KM, managing directors of the banks, members of the association and participants for their unwavering support and contribution to achieve the success of this initiative.

She urged the participants to take this opportunity to not only engage in physical activity but also to connect with one another, share experiences and inspire others. Let this walk be a reminder of the power of community and the importance of taking care of ourselves and others. “Together we can make a difference”.

The MD at Trust Bank, Njilan Senghore, a participant herself, said she has always believed in the importance of physical activity in maintaining good health. However, she added that the initiative is also about networking and reminding each other that health is wealth. She said is impressed with the turn out despite the day being a working day for banks.

MD Senghore added that the success of the walk for health initiative underscored the power of collective action in effecting positive change and affirmed the Gambia Bankers Association’s commitment to promoting health and wellness for all.