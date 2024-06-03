REAL DE BANJUL WINS GAMBIA TITLE

- Advertisement -

Real De Banjul has successfully completed a historic back-to-back championship in the Gambia national football league following a dramatic 4-2 come back to beat BST Galaxy on Saturday at Basori.

The victory puts Real on an assailable lead in the table with three matches to spare after nearest rival, Falcons drew1-1 against relegation threatened Marimoo Pakfood.

Real now sits on the top with 61 points against nearest rival Falcon’s 51 with only three matches (9 points) to play.

- Advertisement -

Elsewhere, Banjul United beat 4th place Team Rhino 3-1 to boost their chances of survival in the top flight. They now sit 11th in the league with 30 points.

As we went to press last night matches continued with Bombada hosting Brikama United in a Brikama derby, Wallidan taking on Steve Biko as Gambia Armed Forces faced Samger. The league is sponsored by Baluwo.