Barcelona secure future of 16-year-old talented Gambian winger

Barcelona have officially tied down 16-year-old Gambian winger Alieu Drammeh to a new contract, continuing their tradition of protecting the brightest prospects at La Masia.

The youngster, who celebrated his 16th birthday on Wednesday, marked the occasion by signing his extension in the presence of academy director Jose Ramon Alexanco and his family.

It must be remembered that Drammeh joined the club in 2022 and has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the academy.

After impressing for Cadete A last season, he will now take the next step in his development with Juvenil B.

Drammeh’s growth at La Masia

The talented winger stood out as Cadete A’s top scorer last season. Combining his speed with immense physical strength, Drammeh netted 11 goals in the league and added another in the Catalan Championship.

His goals proved decisive as his team went on to lift both the league and the cup, with Drammeh playing as an undisputed starter.

Beyond just goals, his performances showed clear progress. Despite often being physically stronger than his opponents, he demonstrated maturity in decision-making, which marks him out as more than just an athletic winger.

His ability to beat defenders, create chances, and contribute to the team’s overall play highlights why Barcelona view him as a long-term prospect.

Since joining from Mataro’s Infantil B three years ago, Drammeh has already scored 31 goals for the club.

Now, alongside his talented teammates, Barcelona’s Juvenil B will benefit from his pace, unpredictability, and finishing power in the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The renewal of Drammeh is another signal that Barcelona are committed to building their future around homegrown talent.

If his development continues at this pace, it may not be long before fans see him making the jump to higher levels within the club’s structure.

