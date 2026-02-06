BARROW, 3 AFRICAN SPORTS MINSTERS TO GRACE AIPS – AFRICA BANJUL CONFERENCE

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow will be joined by sports ministers of three countries, The Gambia, Ghana and Senegal to attend the 8th Association of International Sports Press (AIPS) Africa Congress as a special guest.

The event is scheduled to start this morning at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre and runs up to Sunday.

The event is expected to explore the potential benefits, challenges, and future directions of artificial intelligence (AI) in African sports journalism.

Discussions will focus on whether AI can support the growth of credible, ethical journalism or if it risks undermining trust, widening the digital divide, and displacing local voices.

As Africa continues its digital transformation, the congress provides a critical platform to ensure technological advancements strengthen, rather than hinder, the integrity and diversity of sports media on the continent.

Held under the theme “Digital Media, AI, and Ethical Journalism in Africa,” the congress will bring together sports journalists, government officials, and leading sports icons from across Africa.

Notable attendees include President Barrow, AIPS President Gianni Merlo, among other dignitaries

The gathering aims to shape the future of African sports journalism by fostering collaboration, discussion, and capacity building.

Participants will have opportunities to network, enhance their professional skills, and learn about emerging trends, ultimately strengthening the continent’s sports media landscape.

AIPS has, over the years, been instrumental in advocating for the rights of sports journalists, promoting professionalism and ethical standards, and creating platforms for growth within the industry.

A key focus of this year’s congress is the impact of digital media and AI on sports journalism in Africa.

With technologies such as automated news summaries, voice cloning, and AI-produced videos evolving rapidly, participants will examine the implications of these tools for the continent’s sports media.