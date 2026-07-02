Barrow approves over D32M grant to SWEDD+ project empowering women and girls

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By Olimatou Coker

President Barrow yesterday approved a grant of over D32 million to support the Sahel Women’s Empowerment and Demographic Dividend Plus (SWEDD+) project, reaffirming his government’s commitment to empowering young women and girls across The Gambia.

The President made the announcement during the SWEDD+ entrepreneurship training graduation ceremony held at the OIC Conference Centre.

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The SWEDD+ project aims to promote women’s economic empowerment by equipping adolescent girls and young women with entrepreneurship, vocational, and life skills that enhance their employability and self-reliance.

As part of the initiative, 738 out-of-school adolescent girls and young women successfully completed a three-month entrepreneurship training programme designed to provide them with practical business knowledge and essential life skills.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Barrow emphasised the importance of investing in young women and girls, describing them as key drivers of national development.

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He noted that the D32 million grant that he approved will further strengthen the implementation of the SWEDD+ project and expand opportunities for beneficiaries to become economically independent.

“The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of the trainees and highlighted the government’s continued efforts, in partnership with development partners, to improve the lives of young women through skills development and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Alpha Humma, the Project Manager for Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) explained that the D32M will go to 52 beneficiaries in Banjul, 202 in Kanifing Municipality and 484 in West Coast Region.

“Each beneficiary will receive a grant ranging from D50,000 to D75,000, depending on the nature, viability and scale of the approved business proposal,” he said.

Franklin Mutahakana, the World Bank Group’s Resident Representative for The Gambia, said the World Bank is proud to partner with the government through the SWEDD+ project, which aims to expand opportunities for girls by strengthening access to education, economic opportunities and essential services.