Assembly asks Ex-Nawec MD, directors to repay D2.7M ‘unlawful allowances’ 

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By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly has recommended that former Nawec managing director now minister of energy Nani Juwara, deputy managing director Edrissa Jarju and five other directors repay within 90 days D2.7 million unlawfully paid to them as fixed project allowances when they are not eligible to receive such payments.

This directive was made in the report of the Public Enterprises Committee of the National Assembly on SOE’s annual report for the year 2022 and approved by the plenary on Tuesday.

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The report presented by PEC chairman Lamin J Sanneh stated: “From the review of the forensic report conducted by the forensic audit unit, it was noted that the team reviewed Nawec’s payroll and noted that the top management, specifically group directors, were paid a total amount of D2,790,000 from January to December 2022 as fixed project allowance. Furthermore, the forensic audit team interviewed the group human resource director and the acting finance director. From the interview, it was noted that these allowances are granted to group directors for their participation in projects across all departments in Nawec. However, there is no evidence of additional responsibilities in participating in other projects outside their normal job roles that would warrant such allowances. It was also noted that these allowances were not included in their original ´contractual entitlements. Further tests also indicated that these funds were not coming from the projects’ funds, instead, they came from Nawec funds.”

The committee said these allowances were paid to the following persons: Nani Jawara, managing director D540,000: Edrissa Jarju, deputy managing director D450,000: Bakary Kanteh, group project and planning director D360,000: Ngoneh Jallow, group customer service director D360,000: Pateh Sowe, electricity director D360,000: Maimuna Birang John, group human resource director D360,000 and Tijan A Williams, group internal audit director D360,000.

The committee recommends that the Board and Management must ensure these ineligible payments made to the above-mentioned people be refunded ninety (90) days from the adoption of the report. The Management is also directed to ensure that payment of such allowances is stopped with immediate effect and ensure that project allowances are only paid to members who are eligible for project allowances.