Police sweep crime hotspots amid rise in fatal stabbings

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Police Force yesterday disclosed that 615 suspects have been arrested during a series of joint security operations across the Kanifing Municipality and West Coast Region in June, as authorities sought to reassure the public following a recent wave of fatal stabbings.

Inspector General of Police Seedy Muctarr Touray disclosed the figures yesterday during an emergency press conference jointly convened by the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Interior to address growing public concern over violent crimes.

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According to the IGP, joint patrols conducted between June 5 and June 28 resulted in 615 arrests, with many of the cases already before the courts, and 5 stabbing was registered in the month of June. He said the operations formed part of an intelligence-led policing strategy targeting crime hotspots in the country’s two most densely populated regions.

Touray said the police had recently recorded five fatal stabbing incidents in areas including Fajara, Wellingara, Faji Kunda, Manjai Kunda and Latrikunda. He assured the public that all suspects connected to the killings had been arrested and would face justice.

He maintained that the recent murders should not be interpreted as an indication of rising crime, insisting that overall crime has declined.

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“The Gambia Police Force will spare no effort to prevent crime. Where prevention is impossible, we will detect, apprehend and prosecute offenders in accordance with the law,” he said.

The IGP disclosed that police statistics show a 7.29 percent reduction in crime during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

IGP Touray attributed many of the recent fatal stabbings to domestic disputes and impulsive acts occurring in bars, restaurants, parties, mechanic garages and private compounds, arguing that police cannot be stationed at every private premises.

He urged the public to report suspicious activities promptly and called on owners of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to screen patrons for weapons and employ private security guards to help prevent violent crimes.