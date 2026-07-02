Namibia opens consulate in Gambia

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By Arret Jatta

Namibia has for the first time, officially opened an honorary consulate in The Gambia, with both countries describing the move as a major step toward strengthening diplomatic, economic and people-to-people relations.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Tuesday at The Senegambia Beach Hotel, saw businessman Ken Bugul Johm officially commissioned as Namibia’s Honorary Consul to The Gambia by Namibia’s ambassador to Senegal, accredited to The Gambia, Stanley R. Tsandib.

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According to Ambassador Tsandib, the establishment of the consulate reflects Namibia’s commitment to expanding its diplomatic presence and translating strong political relations with The Gambia into practical cooperation.

While noting that the two countries already enjoy warm relations founded on shared African values, peace, democracy and sustainable development, he acknowledged that economic and social exchanges remain limited.

“There is significant potential for collaboration in agriculture, fisheries, tourism, renewable energy, infrastructure development, logistics and the creative industries,” he said, adding that the African Continental Free Trade Area presents an opportunity to expand trade and investment between the two nations.

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Tsandib said Johm’s appointment demonstrates Namibia’s confidence in his ability to serve as a bridge between the two countries by promoting trade, investment, cultural exchanges and providing consular support to Namibian nationals in The Gambia.

Representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Mariam Khan Jallow welcomed the opening of the honorary consulate, describing it as both symbolic and practical.

She said the new office would provide a platform for promoting trade and investment, business partnerships, education, cultural exchanges and closer institutional cooperation between the two countries.

Jallow also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in agriculture, fisheries and the blue economy, education, youth empowerment, women’s advancement, climate resilience, digital transformation and public sector capacity building.

In his acceptance remarks, Honorary Consul Ken Bugul Johm pledged to work tirelessly to strengthen commercial and economic relations between Namibia and The Gambia.

He said his tenure would focus on facilitating trade and investment, encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors, and creating opportunities that contribute to sustainable economic growth and job creation in both countries.

Johm also thanked the governments of Namibia and The Gambia for the confidence placed in him and pledged to discharge his responsibilities with integrity, diligence and impartiality. He expressed confidence that the new consulate would serve as a lasting bridge connecting the peoples of both nations while advancing mutual prosperity.