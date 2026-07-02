UMC declares solidarity with NDP leader

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Press release

The Unite Movement for Change (UMC) has learned with deep concern of the disturbing scenes that unfolded during an immigration operation at Old Yundum, in which Kebba Madi Bojang, leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP), was physically restrained and forced to the ground by immigration officers.

Video footage of the incident, now in wide circulation, shows a level of force used against a recognised political leader that is both unwarranted and unacceptable in a democratic society. Regardless of the circumstances that led officers to the scene, the treatment meted out to Mr. Bojang raises serious questions about the conduct of state security personnel toward citizens and particularly toward opposition political figures, and cannot be allowed to pass without comment.

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The UMC stands in solidarity with Mr. Bojang and the NDP at this time. We extend our concern for his wellbeing and call for a full and transparent account of what transpired at the scene. The dignity of every Gambian, irrespective of political affiliation, must be respected by those charged with enforcing the law. Opposition leaders are not exempt from due process, but neither are they exempt from the protections the law affords every citizen against excessive force.

We call on the relevant authorities to investigate this incident thoroughly and to ensure that all law enforcement and immigration personnel conduct themselves within the bounds of professionalism and the law, particularly as the nation moves toward the December 5th elections, a period demanding heightened restraint and respect for all political actors.