BARROW CONGRATULATES DARBOE, UDP ON MASSEMBEH VICTORY

By Lamin Cham

In an unprecedented move, President Adama Barrow , has on behalf of his governing National People’s Party (NPP), dispatched a congratulatory letter to the leader of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) Ousainou Darboe, for his party’s successful retention of the councilorship seat in the recently concluded Massembeh Ward by-election. The UDP’s Bakary Jarjue won the hotly contested election by a majority of 187 votes against NPP’s Lamin Jarjue.

The president’s congratulatory letter seen by The Standard reads:

“While the retention exemplifies the confidence the people of Massembeh Ward have placed in your Party and its leadership, we would like to reiterate that the NPP, under my leadership, remains resolved in its commitment to the furtherance and consolidation of political pluralism in The Gambia. We strongly believe that vibrant multi-party democracy is essential for the growth and development of our nation. The peaceful and transparent conduct of the Massembeh Ward by-election, as well as the post-election period, underscored significant progress we are making as a nation in strengthening our democratic institutions and processes’’.

“The NPP Government and Party are deeply committed to building a Gambia that not only reflects but respects the principles of the rule of law, fundamental human rights, and our sacred civil liberties. We are dedicated and strongly committed to creating an environment where every citizen can enjoy these basic rights without hindrance, and where the voices of all Gambians are heard and valued without discrimination and regardless of the citizens’ political opinion’’.

In the same vein, we would like to seize this opportunity to also extend our profound appreciation to the people of Massembeh Ward, particularly our NPP candidate, his family, and our party members and supporters, for their discipline, maturity and active participation in the electoral process. Your dignified and spirited fight will go down in history as a lesson for all to admire and emulate.

Once again, our heartfelt congratulations to the UDP on their impressive victory. We look forward to our continued collaboration and constructive engagement with your Party and all political parties as we work together to build a prosperous, peaceful, and inclusive Gambia for all’’.