A strong commitment to justice and accountability

The opening of the 2025 Legal Year in The Gambia, presided over by President Adama Barrow, marked a momentous occasion for the nation’s justice system. The president’s speech underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening the rule of law, ensuring access to justice, and upholding democratic values.

One of the most striking aspects of his address was the emphasis on judicial independence and modernisation. The introduction of advanced court reporting tools and the expansion of district tribunals are commendable steps toward enhancing efficiency in legal proceedings. These reforms will not only speed up case resolution but also restore public confidence in the judiciary — a crucial pillar of any democracy.

President Barrow’s reaffirmation of transitional justice as a national priority is equally significant. The establishment of a Special Prosecutor’s Office and a Special Tribunal to address past human rights violations demonstrates the administration’s resolve to confront historical injustices. The government’s collaboration with Ecowas in this effort further cements The Gambia’s place as a regional leader in accountability and human rights.

Another highlight of the president’s speech was the focus on anti-corruption measures. The creation of the Anti-Corruption Commission is a welcome development in the fight against public sector misconduct. However, for this initiative to be effective, it must be backed by unwavering political will, transparent investigations, and strict enforcement of anti-corruption laws.

Moreover, the government’s ongoing security sector reform, including improved prison conditions and vocational training for inmates, reflects a broader vision of justice that goes beyond punishment. These efforts, if sustained, will contribute to a fairer society where rehabilitation plays a central role in crime prevention.

While President Barrow’s vision for The Gambia’s justice system is ambitious and encouraging, implementation remains key. The reforms must be fully realised, with adequate resources and a genuine commitment to upholding the principles of fairness and equality. As the nation moves forward, all stakeholders — the judiciary, government institutions, legal practitioners, and the public — must work together to ensure that justice is not just a promise but a reality for all Gambians.

The 2025 Legal Year begins on a strong note, and with continued effort, The Gambia can indeed position itself as a model of justice and good governance in the region.