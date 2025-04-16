Barrow, Darboe urged to put politics aside to end constitutional impasse

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow and opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Ousainu Darboe have been urged to put politics aside to resolve the constitutional impasse in The Gambia.

Gambia’s draft constitution was rejected by lawmakers in September 2020. The draft aimed to replace the 1997 constitution and included provisions like presidential term limits and a description of The Gambia as a secular state.

- Advertisement -

The rejection was largely due to disagreements over these provisions, particularly the term limits that would have affected President Adama Barrow’s eligibility for future terms. Despite widespread public support for the reintroduction the 2020 draft, efforts to revive the constitutional reform process have been unsuccessful. A new draft was introduced in 2024, but it faces criticism for serving political interests rather than citizens’ needs.

Despite recent meetings facilitated by Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the UDP and the ruling party remain divided over whether to adopt the 2020 or 2024 draft constitution. The UDP leader, Darboe, insists on reinstating the 2020 draft, which he believes better serves the nation’s interests, while Barrow supports the 2024 draft. The impasse is critical as it affects the country’s democratic progress and stability ahead of the 2026 elections. Both leaders agree on the need for a new constitution but differ on contents.

Addressing a national town hall meeting for citizens’ engagement on the 2024 draft constitution organised by CPRD with funding from WADEMOS, Marr Nyang, the executive director of Gambia Participates, said: “If Mr. Barrow and Mr Darboe can sit and put politics aside, we will be able to address the constitutional impasse.”

- Advertisement -

He added: “As a father and son, I believe they hold the key to the successful passing of the draft constitution. We appeal to them to put their political differences aside and come together to agree on principle to ensure that we have a positive end to this impasse.”

He said the civil society should lead the process of bringing the two leaders together and discuss with them.

“I believe the two are not enemies, they just have their political differences because whenever they meet, they will shake hands and laugh,” Nyang added.

Responding to Omar Sambou Camara of Fact Check Centre’s arguments that the country’s constitutional building should not be centered around Mr. Barrow and Mr. Darboe, Marr Nyang said: “The truth is that there cannot be a constitution if the two are not in agreement because they have the majority at the National Assembly.”

“The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) have the highest numbers at the National Assembly, and without the cooperation of both, the constitution will have zero chance of passing,: he said.