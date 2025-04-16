spot_img
spot_img
20.7 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Sand throwing robber gets 5 years

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Amadou J 6

The Bundung magistrates’ court presided over by Principal Magistrate D Phatty yesterday convicted and sentenced one Modou Lamin Sanyang of Tallinding to a mandatory jail term of five years imprisonment.

The magistrate also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of D1700 in default to serve one year imprisonment and both sentences are to run consecutively.

- Advertisement -

Mr Sanyang was found guilty on a single count charge of robbery.

He was alleged to have thrown sand into the eyes of his victim Jacinta Ilo a school teacher, and robbed her of a bag containing a Techno Spark phone valued at D6000, a Nokia phone valued at D1000 and a wallet containing cash of D800, an ear pod and keys.

Previous article
Barrow, Darboe urged to put politics aside to end constitutional impasse
Next article
GRA unveils new tax stamp
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions