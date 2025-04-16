Sand throwing robber gets 5 years

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Bundung magistrates’ court presided over by Principal Magistrate D Phatty yesterday convicted and sentenced one Modou Lamin Sanyang of Tallinding to a mandatory jail term of five years imprisonment.

The magistrate also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of D1700 in default to serve one year imprisonment and both sentences are to run consecutively.

Mr Sanyang was found guilty on a single count charge of robbery.

He was alleged to have thrown sand into the eyes of his victim Jacinta Ilo a school teacher, and robbed her of a bag containing a Techno Spark phone valued at D6000, a Nokia phone valued at D1000 and a wallet containing cash of D800, an ear pod and keys.