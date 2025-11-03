BARROW DARES JAMMEH TO RETURN

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has responded to former president Yahya Jammeh’s taunt that Barrow will know “who owns the country” when he returns from his nine-year exile sometime this month.

In an audio message released towards the end of the week, Jammeh expressed his umbrage at Barrow government officials who said he will be arrested and prosecuted upon return to The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a mass rally at Sukuta on Saturday evening, President Barrow said Jammeh has been declaring his return for years and that nothing is stopping him from walking the talk. He said Jammeh is parroting “empty talk” and knows what awaits him should he land in the country.

“Jammeh was a former president and he knew very well the powers vested in a sitting president. He knows that I am the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of The Gambia. He knows that the powers he used to enjoy are no more with him. Those powers are now vested in President Barrow,” the president told the gathering.

He said Jammeh would not have been making endless pronouncements of an imminent return if he was serious with his coming. “A stranger who persistently makes a pronouncement of his journey is not ready to travel. The Gambia is still here. The airport is up and running, vehicles are up and running and the trains are up and running. So let him come. But I know he is only making empty talk,” he said.