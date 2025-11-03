UDP bashes Bensouda’s ‘false’ claims

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party issued a statement yesterday refuting remarks made by its former organising secretary, Kanifing mayor Talib Bensouda in a recent interview.

It said the allegations regarding the UDP leader, Ousainu Darboe, and the internal processes of the party were “false, misleading, and without basis”.

The statement read: “Bensouda alleged that the UDP leader sent a group of elders to persuade him to make a public declaration that he would not contest for the party’s presidential flag-bearership if Mr Darboe decided to run.

- Advertisement -

No such event ever occurred. The party leader has never instructed, directed, or requested any person or group to approach any member of the UDP, including Mayor Bensouda, to discourage them from contesting for the party’s flag-bearership.

“If any individual or group held such a meeting with Mayor Bensouda, they did so without the knowledge, consent, or authority of the party leader or the UDP National Executive Committee. The UDP’s internal processes are guided strictly by the party’s constitution, and the flag-bearer selection rules and guidelines which guarantee every eligible member the right to contest for any position, including that of party leader and presidential candidate.

“Mayor Bensouda further claimed that he won the 2023 mayoral election as a ‘coalition candidate’ and not as a UDP candidate. This is false. The records of the Independent Electoral Commission clearly show that Bensouda was nominated and contested the 2023 election under the official ticket and symbol of the UDP.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, when the UDP first introduced Talib Bensouda to the electorate in 2018, it was as a UDP candidate, and the party campaigned vigorously for him across the Kanifing Municipality. He won that election as a UDP candidate, supported by the collective effort, sacrifice, and commitment of ordinary party members and supporters.

“In both 2018 and 2023, the UDP did not enter into any coalition agreement with any political party. However, as is common in democratic politics, other opposition parties, figures, and supporters had expressed endorsements for UDP candidates across the country, including Mayor Bensouda, but such endorsements did not constitute any formal coalition.

“The UDP acknowledges the contributions of all its members, including Mayor Bensouda, to the growth of the party and to national development. However, it is important to emphasize that the UDP is bigger than any individual. The UDP was built on the blood, sweat, and tears of ordinary Gambians who have endured persecution, imprisonment, and hardship in defence of democracy, justice, and freedom. It is, therefore, deeply unfortunate and disappointing for any elected official who has benefitted from the party’s goodwill and national support to dismiss or downplay the sacrifices of those who laid the foundation upon which they now stand.

“The UDP will continue to uphold its principles of unity, democracy, discipline, and respect for all members, but it will not allow distortions of history or misrepresentation of facts to undermine the collective struggle and legacy of the party. The party will not be distracted by attempts to sow division or rewrite the truth. The UDP stands firm under the leadership of Ousainu Darboe, committed to the ideals of justice, equality, and service to the Gambian people.”