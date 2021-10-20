Barrow donates D1M to Road to Cameroon

President Adama Barrow has made a personal donation of one million dalasi towards the fund-raising efforts of the National Coordinating Committee NCC, responsible for the Gambia’s participation in the Africn nations Cup.

At a short presentation at State House Monday, Adama Barrow told members of the NCC led by sports minister Bakary Badjie and comprising GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo that the Road to Cameroon is for all Gambians and therefore everyone’s duty to ensure its success. ”This is not political or partisan but a national call and I am calling on all businesses and private individuals with the capacity and means to contribute to the process,” the president said. He recalled with nostalgia the massive enthusiasm Gambians displayed in the 1997 Zone II tourney, which was hosted in The Gambia . The NCC will in the next few days announce a bank account number and ways for the public to make donations to The Road to Campaign.