Barrow hails QGroup at AGIB head office inauguration

By Lamin Cham

President Adama Barrow on Friday said he is profoundly impressed with the consistent performance of the QGroup, which is now a household name in the country.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the head office of the first Islamic bank in The Gambia, AGIB, one of the many multifaceted businesses of the QGroup, founded by Mohammed Jah,

The event was among the programme of activities marking the country’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations.

The president added that the magnificent imposing building is in all fairness, not only a milestone for AGIB but also an affirmation of the growing strength and vibrancy of the country’s private sector. :

“At the heart of my government’s development plan is the vision of an inclusive, dynamic, and resilient economy driven by the people, which includes a vibrant private sector. This is reflected by the theme for our Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Marching in Solidarity for Self-Reliance and National Development. In accordance with the theme, AGIB Bank’s success is a shining example of what Gambian entrepreneurship, innovation, and commitment to national development can achieved,’’ the president told the gathering .

The president said as the first Islamic bank in The Gambia, AGIB Bank provides an alternative banking model that caters for all those who seek interest-free financial solutions, which contributes significantly to our economic diversity, ensuring that banking services are accessible to all Gambians, regardless of their financial preferences.

“Today, we are here to jointly celebrate this imposing structure and the enduring legacy of an institution that has paved the way for the growth of Islamic finance in the country. I am hopeful that all these efforts will inspire the establishment of more Islamic financial institutions and contribute to diversifying our banking landscape,’’ he said.

Mohammed Jah

President Barrow commended the founder and chairman of the QGroup and CEO of AGIB Bank, Mr. Muhammed Jah, calling him a visionary businessman and a true patriot.

“Within just over two decades, he has successfully built a string of enterprising companies, under the QGroup trademark which is now a powerhouse that connects with various sectors and I have particularly noted that the philanthropic arm of this business empire, the QGroup Foundation, generously supports educational initiatives and responds to appeals of help from needy Gambians and non-Gambians alike, Barrow said of QGroup.

For his part the chairman and founder of the QGroup Mohammed Jah, said the event was more than just the unveiling of a building, but also a manifestation of the vision, resilience, and commitment that have propelled AGIB Bank to its place as a pioneering institution in The Gambia’s financial sector.

Mr Jah said the AGIB’s mission is to provide ethical and Sharia-compliant banking solutions that serve the needs of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals across The Gambia. “At AGIB Bank we firmly believe that economic independence is a cornerstone of national sovereignty, and that true independence is not merely political, but the ability of a nation and its people to stand on their own, to build their own institutions, to create opportunities, and to shape their own destiny, he said.

Jah illustrated this point by revealing that new building was designed by Saihor Ndong a Gambian and one of the best architects in the country, and built by Gambians and will be managed exclusively by Gambians.

“We believe the SUNUBUSS mantra and

AGIB is a proud member of the QGroup, a diversified conglomerate that spans multiple industries, from a GSM company QCell, and banking to education, motor sales, electronics, mobile money, production, construction, Agriculture, hospitality, logistics, Media, Islamic Insurance and even philanthropy through the Qgroup Foundation. Other speakers’ at the occasion include Mr Buah Saidy governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia. After cutting the ribbon, the president was taken on a conducted tour of the building.