Talib says Massembeh triumph puts UDP on strong footing ahead of 2026

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) mayor Talib Bensouda has opined that the Massembeh ward by-election triumph has put the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) on a strong footing ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

In an audio shared with The Standard yesterday, Mayor Bensouda said the results has significant implications for the governing National People’s Party (NPP) ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

- Advertisement -

“Politics is all about morale. The victory gives UDP momentum and we can roll on that momentum until 2026 and it would become a big victory for us,” he stated.

He said the UDP’s victory in this traditionally competitive ward signals growing discontent with President Adama Barrow’s administration, particularly among youths frustrated by economic stagnation and governance challenges.”

He observed that there are vulnerabilities in the NPP’s political dominance, despite its incumbency advantages such as access to state resources and rural support networks.

- Advertisement -

“It also highlights the opposition’s potential resurgence, especially if they can overcome historical disunity and capitalise on issues like economic hardship and stalled governance reforms,” he added.

For the NPP, Mayor Bensouda added: “The loss is a wake-up call to address internal divisions and refine its strategy.”

While Barrow has declared his intention to run for a third term, framing it as essential for his party’s survival, the KMC Mayor argued that the by-election results send a strong signal that Gambians cannot be fooled again.

“The outcome from Massembeh will embolden opposition forces and undecided voters, setting the stage for a more competitive 2026 election.”

Bensouda said the results are very bad for the NPP because they have invested a lot of millions and are intended on using the by-election as launch pad to determine the 2026 presidential election. ’’So failing to win serves as a big embarrassment. Imagine dispatching ministers, ambassadors and senior party officials to small ward as incumbent and you ended losing.”

Mayor Bensouda also defended his position that the Barrow administration has been wasteful and corrupt.

“I listen to all the reactions to my comments and I am not surprised that they have been defensive because I stated the facts as they are,” he said.

He said the country has reached a point where Gambians should use their conscience when making a decision to vote.

Mayor Bensouda further argued that government should understand that development is “not just about building roads but it should also be about ensuring the people it serves enjoy quality living conditions”. “Most Gambians are destitute. If you look at our medical care is one of the worst in the world. Gambians are dying due to minor sicknesses that any serious country could have taken care of. That shows that The Gambia as a country had chronic problems but the government seems not to care about these things instead, they’re busy living a luxurious life style,” he stated.