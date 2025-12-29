Barrow preaches love, compassion in Christmas message

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

As The Gambia celebrates Christmas, President Adama Barrow has reminded the nation’s Christian community about the values of love, peace and compassion that define the festive season.

In his Christmas message on national broadcaster GRTS, the president said the values that Christmas embodies, particularly generosity, forgiveness, hope, and goodwill, are universal principles that can contribute to strengthening the fabric of every nation. He urged Gambians to embrace the spirit of service and unity.

Barrow praised The Gambia’s tradition of religious tolerance, where Christians and Muslims coexist in mutual respect and harmony. “This is tolerance at its best, strengthened by a genuine sense of brotherhood and sisterhood,” he noted.

He also encouraged Gambians to use the Christmas season as an opportunity to reach out to those in need, share blessings, and work towards national development. “Let us protect this precious gift and continue to teach our children that religion must not be regarded as a barrier between us, but as a bridge that connects us,” he said.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to serving all citizens, ensuring equal opportunities and protecting freedom of worship, Barrow wished the nation a merry Christmas and happy and prosperous new year.