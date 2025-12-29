GAMBIA TO HOST GHIB AFRITRADEX FORUM 2026 IN FEBRUARY

- Advertisement -

Ghana International Bank Plc (GHIB) has announced the launch of its AfriTradeX Forum 2026 in Banjul.

This is, a landmark event taking place at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Banjul, The Gambia, from Monday 9th February 2026 to Friday 13th February 2026.

The theme for the 2026 GHIB AfriTradeX Forum is, “Reimagining International Trade Finance for Africa’s Economic Future,”. The event will bring together various key stakeholders, all of whom are committed to advancing Africa’s trade competitiveness and strengthening financial integration. Speakers and attendees at the forum will include central banks and other high-level government officials, executives of banks and other financial institutions including development finance institutions (DFIs), business leaders, and investors.

During an interview with the BBC World Service NEWSDAY on 11 August 2025, Mr. Dean Adansi, GHIB’s Chief Executive Officer commented: “Access to affordable and efficient trade finance is a critical enabler of Africa’s economic growth. For every dollar of trade finance deployed, there is up to a 70 percentage impact on GDP. Closing Africa’s trade finance gap will lead directly to new jobs, increased revenues, and stronger local capital formation.”

Hosted in The Gambia, a rising trade gateway within the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the GHIB AfriTradeX Forum 2026 will feature a powerful line up of strategic engagements including a Premier Conference, Intensive Master classes, and a Networking / Trade Finance Clinic Session designed to connect investors with viable trade and infrastructure opportunities.

At the heart of the Forum is the African Trade Leaders’ Dialogue, a one-day summit that will convene central bank governors and other senior CEOs, heads of DFIs, trade-finance practitioners, and corporate leaders from across Africa and beyond.