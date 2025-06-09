Barrow promises no sacred cow in fight against corruption  

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has used his Tobaski (Eid) message on Friday to state that his administration will remain sensitive and positively responsive to citizens’ concerns and aspirations. He added also that accountability and transparency will continue to guide governance approach and to this end, (in the fight against corruption), there will be no exemptions or special treatment for anyone, and due process will be followed wherever wrongdoing is discovered.

Also in the message broadcast live at the King Fahad Mosque, the president stated that national institutions are the pillars upon which our democratic governance stands, and their independence and effectiveness are essential for national progress.

But he also warned that any individual or group with intentions to destabilise the country under any pretext will face the full force of the law, adding that ‘we will not condone any hidden agenda to undermine the peace and stability that we have collectively worked so hard to achieve”

He called on Gambians to remain committed to the values that unite us as Gambians and as members of the global community, especially the values of compassion, tolerance, and mutual respect.

“Let us strengthen the bonds that connect us across our various backgrounds and beliefs. In the same way, let us work together towards a future of shared prosperity and peace. This is the best way forward,” the president said.