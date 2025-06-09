Brufut resident found dead man in empty compound

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A 33-year old man identified as Fabakary Camara was on Saturday found dead in Brufut, police said in a statement yesterday.

“The Brusubi Police Station received the report, and a crime scene investigation team was dispatched to the scene and the body evacuated to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital for a possible postmortem”, the police said.

According to the police, follow-up visits to the scene revealed that the compound is enclosed by a two-meter-high fence topped with barbed wire, typically locked from the outside.

“It is believed that the deceased may have left his keys inside and attempted to scale the fence to re-enter the compound. Personal items, including bread and a flashlight, were found with the deceased,” the police said.

They added that a preliminary medical report from Ndemban Referral Hospital indicates a head injury suggesting the deceased fell down during the attempt to climb over the fence, but added this is not yet established.

“A postmortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and the public is urged to provide any information that may assist,” the police said.