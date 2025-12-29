Barrow says dream of fully equipped university realised with Faraba Banta campus

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow on Saturday inaugurated Lot 2 of The University of The Gambia (UTG) Faraba Banta Campus marking a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of quality education.

In his statement, the presiden emphasised his government’s commitment to transforming UTG into a world-class institution.

- Advertisement -

“For decades, Gambians dreamt of a national university campus equipped with the facilities needed to advance higher learning and training endeavours. That dream is becoming a reality here in Faraba Banta,” President Barrow said.

President Barrow also announced plans to construct Lot Three, featuring a School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, which will revolutionise medical training and research in The Gambia.

“The Faraba Banta Campus splendidly represents a national vision for the future and a cornerstone to position The Gambia’s progress,” President Barrow stated, adding that the university will serve as a hub of knowledge, exploration, and discovery for The Gambia and the entire region.

- Advertisement -

He urged students and faculty to utilise the new facilities to drive innovation, creativity, and service to society, saying, “It is the faculty, staff, and students that determine a university’s status through devotion to excellence, ethical research, and innovation.”

The president also expressed gratitude to development partners, including the Islamic Development Bank and BADEA, for their support in realising this project.

Prof Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, acknowledged the project as proof of the government’s commitment to inclusive and accessible education.

He added that the project “is more than bricks and mortar, it’s an investment in the minds shaping Gambia’s future”.

After the inauguration of Lot 2, President Barrow laid the foundation stone for Lot Three, which will feature world-class facilities for Medicine, Nursing, Public Health, Pharmacy, and Biomedical Sciences.

The newly commissioned facilities include the Akinwumi Adesina School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Faculty of Law, and the Chancery Building, equipped with cutting-edge laboratories and a modern Moot Court.