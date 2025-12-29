5 candidates file nominations for Kaiaf, Bantanjang ward by-election

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Five candidates have filed their nominations to The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the upcoming by-elections in Kaiaf and Bantanjang wards, scheduled to take place on January 10, 2026.

In the Kaiaf Ward, the United Democratic Party (UDP) nominated Sulayman Sanneh, while the National People’s Party (NPP) put forward Omar Touray.

In Bantanjang Ward, the contest is between NPP’s Abdoulie Badjie and two independent candidates, Bakary M. Manga and Alagie Njie.

The nominations were received at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) offices in Mansakonko and Sibanor on the 25th to 27th December.

The by-elections are being held to fill vacancies created by the deaths of the previous councilors.