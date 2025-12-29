Cement importers thank gov’t for reducing tax 

- Advertisement -

Press release

“We, the Cement Importers Association, would like to sincerely thank the Honourable Minister of Trade and His Excellency the President for the efforts made so far in reducing the high cement import tax, especially on cement imported from Senegal. These steps are well appreciated.

However, we respectfully wish to state that the work is not yet complete. Many people are still suffering due to the shortage of cement, and further steps are needed to fully address this challenge. Many young business people within the Cement Importers Association have already lost their businesses as a result of these difficulties.

We would kindly request that the Ministry consider summoning the Association from time to time so that our concerns can be heard and properly addressed. As an association operating under the Ministry, we place our hopes and trust in the Ministry’s continued support. We are fully ready to stand by the Ministry to ensure that the challenges surrounding cement importation are resolved.

We also appeal for the clearance of our members so they can resume work, as many businesses remain at a standstill. Furthermore, we respectfully advise that these clearances should not be revoked again, as the Association has suffered for over a year and the impact has been severe. Many small businesses have closed, and related sectors such as truck drivers and truck owners have also been greatly affected.

We strongly believe that regardless of the source or type of importation, we are all importers working toward the same goal. We doubt that a single importer can meet the entire cement demand of the country. One importer may supply thousands of bags for a single construction project, but that alone cannot satisfy national demand.

It should also be considered that without cement, many construction activities cannot precede, and related products such as paint and tiles will not sell well. Cement is the foundation of all construction activities.

Once again, we sincerely thank the Ministry of Trade for the steps taken so far. We are beginning to see gradual recovery in our work. We respectfully encourage the Ministry to continue this positive effort, as one or two importers cannot meet the country’s needs alone.

Finally, we wish to appeal once more, as the Cement Importers Association has not yet seen itself included in the tax waiver that was granted.

We thank you for your time and continued support”.

Alagie Touray, Acting PRO

Cement Importers Association