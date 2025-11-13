Barrow says opposition obsessed with negativity

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

President Adama Barrow has again called on his adversaries in the opposition to pause from negativity and take up the challenge of nation building.

Speaking at Farafenni, on the ongoing Meet the People Tour, the Gambian leader postulated that the responsibility of his government is to utilise the revenue generated from taxpayers into meaningful developments that benefit all citizens, but he is disappointed that the opposition politicised every development achieved by his government.

“If you construct roads, build schools or hospitals, provide water supply, or electricity and increased salaries, they would say you are doing politics. So even if you are doing what you are elected to do they would say you are politicising,” he teased the opposition.

President Barrow said he has tried as much as possible to deliver on all or most of his promises.

“I am a servant of the Gambian people. All these developments that I am implementing are in fulfillment of my campaign promises,” he averred.

Meanwhile President Barrow and his entourage visited Jah Oil, and Africa 50 headquarters in Bereto as well as the Fatou Bah- Barrow Maternity Unit at Farafenni General Hospital where he wrapped up his tour in the NBR.