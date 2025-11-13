Supreme Court joins current auditor general as party to suit filed by his predecessor

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The case of the former Auditor General Modou Ceesay proceeded yesterday in the chambers of the Supreme Court before the Chief Justice, sitting as a single judge. The court issued orders aimed at streamlining the proceedings, including joining the current auditor general as a party.

When the case was called, Counsel Lamin J Darbo, with Jarra Jeng, appeared for the plaintiff, while the state was represented by Solicitor General H Thomasi, with Ida D Drammeh (Private Legal Counsel), J O Okete (Acting Director of Civil Litigation), A. A. Wakawa (Principal State Counsel), S. L. Jobarteh (Senior State Counsel), and M Ngum (Senior State Counsel).

- Advertisement -

The Chief Justice ordered the parties to consult over agreed issues, and file a summary of evidence or affidavit statement in advance of the next sitting, with a deadline set for November 26.

Also acting suo motu (on its own motion), the Supreme Court ordered that Cherno Amadou Sowe (the current auditor general) be joined to the case as the third defendant/interested party.

The Chief Justice ordered that all court processes be served on Amadou Sowe, who is at liberty to respond to the suit.

- Advertisement -

The parties are ordered to notify the Supreme Court of the agreed issues and facts by the next scheduled hearing on December 3rd, 2025.