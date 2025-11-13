‘JAMMEH CAN’T COME UNLESS I ALLOW IT’

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

President Adama Barrow has once again talked tough on the raging conversation about the announcement by former president Jammeh of his intention to return this month.

Jammeh made the announcement to a large gathering of his supporters at his native village Kanilai last month. His supporters apparently believed him and have set out posting his party flags on lamp poles preparing for his home coming.

But speaking on the matter during his meeting at Salikeni, on Tuesday night, President Barrow said the former president has no powers, means, or ability to come to The Gambia unless he as the president,allows it .”I think Jammeh himself knows that very well. He is a former president and he no doubt knows the powers of a sitting president. In any case the country is open and planes are flying every day. Let him come,” Barrow said, while responding to local politician Momodou Bintou Dibba who raised the issue at the meeting.

Mr Dibba also alleged that the opposition UDP representative in the area Sulayman Saho asked people in the area not to attend the meeting.

In response Barrow said the opposition NAM missed the point because the tour is not about politics but a meet the people tour. ”I came here to know about your needs and challenges. The opposition NAM who asked people not to come here cannot build you roads or hospitals,” the president told the people of Baddibu . He said his objective is to deliver and attend to the needs of the people including people from Salikeni.

“It is time you abandoned the opposition and work with the government to develop the country,” he told the people of Baddibu.