Barrow to meet NPP women leaders over internal wrangling

By Amadou Jadama on tour

President Barrow has said he would call a meeting with the women leaders of his National People’s Party when he returns from his trip or the end of the ongoing tour for them to explain their problems to him.

Speaking in Busumballa on Monday, Barrow admitted there are a lot of petty talks and camps in the party, especially among the womenfolk. “We must stamp out those camps from the party and come together as one family supporting one president and the same government, ” he said.

He urged supporters to come together and work like one big united family, “otherwise we would become powerless and something else can happen to us which we don’t expect”.

“Therefore, I am appealing to you, especially you the women because your competition is too much, and that should be eradicated because it is not helping you or the party itself, “he advised.

The president advised the supporters not to be scared of anything and work hard to achieve victory in December 2026.