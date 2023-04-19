BARROW TO MEET YOUNG SCORPIONS TODAY

As U-20 prepare for World Cup

The Standard has been reliably informed that President Adama Barrow will today receive the national Under–20 football team at State house. The meeting will come just two days before the draw for the World Under -20 Cup taking place in Argentina.

The Gambia, having finished as runners up in the Afcon Under -20 in Egypt will be among four African teams qualified for the World Cup.

Currently, the Young Scorpions have started technical preparations with coach Aboulie Bojang reshaping and fine tuning his arsenals for the global show down in Argentina , starting on the 20th May.

Upon their return from Egypt the minister of sports Bakary Badjie said the president will meet the team to convey the nation’s appreciation for their strong performance in the Afcon Under-20. The boys returned as vice champions of Africa and global icon and poster boy Adama Bojang attracting scouts like honey bees.

Today’s meeting is in fulfillment of the minister’s promise of an audience with the president. The president is expected to motivate the team for the bigger stage in South America with words of appreciation and encouragement. He may also grant them some Salibo ahead of the weekend Eid. The draw for the world cup will be conducted on Friday.