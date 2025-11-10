Barrow vows to electrify whole country as he inaugurates Hakalang roads

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

President Adama Barrow on Saturday presided over the inauguration of the newly-constructed 84.5km Niumi Hakalang loop and secondary roads.

He said his government is spearheading unprecedented development in The Gambia including provision of universal electricity access to all towns and villages in the country by end of 2026.

The Hakalang roads link Bunaidou and Kuntair via Chila Jurunku, with connections to Albreda, Fass Omar Saho, Bangally and Bafuloto.

In his inaugural speech at a ceremony held in Juffureh, President Barrow disclosed that the road network will boost tourism and advance socio-economic and cultural development for the residents of Hakalang.

“We are gathered today to celebrate another major event in our National Development Programme – the successful completion of the historic Hakalang road project and its connecting roads. This is a grand achievement and an example of my government’s unwavering commitment to developing and transforming our national infrastructure to improve its growth and improve quality lifestyles for every Gambians. For decades on end, the residents of the North Bank Region, particularly those in Upper Niumi and nearby districts have to endure the brutal hardship of isolation and limited access to important social services due to bad roads,” he added.

He said the bad roads make it extremely hard for farmers and traders to transport their produce and reach the business centres of their choice.

He further stated that access to schools, markets, healthcare facilities and other services remained a nightmare to Gambians living in the region.

A triumphal President Barrow gloated: “Any promise I make, I will make sure that I fulfil it. I am not that type of politician who would be constantly telling you that there are other developments in the pipeline. I am planning to construct other new roads in the North Bank Region. Before 2031, you will see lots of development in the country.”

He added: “We are ready to develop this country more than before because our development partners like the World Bank and IMF have trust in my government. That is why I have that confidence. Today 1,100 villages have access to electricity and it is left with only 300. I promise you that before 2026,every town and village will have electricity.

“My government, deem it morally and economically necessary to fund this entire road project, originally contracted to cover 84.7km. The road links more than 30 communities in various parts of the Niumi and Jokadu districts. In view of its importance, this infrastructure is symbolically more than a road. It signifies progress, unity and inclusive development, brought about by the government of the people and for the people. We have the resolve to develop every corner of the country. As we officially inaugurate this new road, we are closing the old age chapter of limited movement and access to public facilities and services.

“In fact, the road is already producing tourists, particularly in such historical and significant sites as Juffureh and Kunta Kinteh Islands. What eluded the colonial and post-independent governments in this part of the country is now a dream come true.

“During the 2016 presidential election campaign, I solemnly promised that, when elected, fixing the infrastructure deficit in the North Bank Region would be my priority. Here we are today, for the first time in the history of this region, my government has not only built the Hakalang roads network, but has also provided electricity to numerous communities in the region. We have similarly built modern schools and expanded health care facilities in the North Bank. We made promises and have fulfilled each of them, “he averred.

While expressing his appreciation to Compagnie Sahélienne d’Entreprises (CSE) and the consultant for “the excellent execution of the project”, he acknowledged the “immense support” from the Ministry of Finance for mobilisising the funds, and the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure for the “tireless efforts” in realising the long-awaited completion of the project.

Speaker after speaker, including the regional governor Lamin Saidykhan, Upper Niumi chief Madou Chatty Cham, Upper Niumi NAM Omar Darboe commended President Barrow’s foresight to bring development in the form of good road infrastructure that connects communities and improves their livelihood.