DARBOE WARNS CHIEFS, ALKALOU TO BE WARY OF A POST-BARROW COMMISSION 

By Tabora Bojang

Following President Adama Barrow’s declaration that all ministers, governors, chiefs and alkalolu will campaign for his re-election next year, UDP leader Ousainu Darboe has cautioned traditional rulers against active involvement in partisan politics.

He reminded them that there could be another commission of inquiry after Barrow exits power and that none of them would like to be paraded and shamed before that commission on live television for their children and grandchildren to witness.

Speaking at a rally in Sukuta last week, President Barrow declared that all cabinet ministers, regional governors, seyfolu and alkalou will participate in the election campaign for 2026.

But speaking in a widely-watched interview with Eye Africa television over the weekend, Darboe, a constitutional lawyer, condemned the president’s declaration calling it “a violation” of the law.

He said it was unfortunate that Barrow who condemned his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, for involving chiefs, alkalou and governors in his politics, is now singing from the same hymn sheet.

“Yes, the alkalou and chiefs can support any party but the president should not involve them in his election campaign. I have never heard even former president Jammeh openly calling on alkalolu and chiefs to campaign for him although they used to force them to take part in the campaign. How can Barrow, without fear or shame, come out today and justify something that he condemned and called dirty under Jammeh? That is why we need to remove this man from power. If not, he is going to be a dictator worse than Yahya Jammeh,” he said.

Darboe cautioned the traditional rulers, especially the chiefs, saying there was a particular chief who appeared before the TRRC over his actions during Jammeh’s rule and everyone saw what happened to him. “So I warned all alkalolu and seyfolu to be mindful because there will be another commission in this country tomorrow and none of you would like to face a commission and get shamed in the presence of your sons and daughters. Any chief or alkalo who wants to vote for Adama Barrow can do so, but I am advising them against campaigning for him,” he warned.

Darboe further contended that what makes Barrow’s declaration even more unfortunate is that it was said in the presence of local government and lands minister Hamat Bah. He recalled that both Barrow and Bah toured this country from Kartong to Koina, Barra to Passamas condemning Jammeh before the Gambian public that he was involving chiefs and alkalolu in his politics and now they themselves are resorting to such politics.