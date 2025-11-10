Between building infrastructure and prudence

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, 8th November, President Adama Barrow inaugurated the Hakalang roads. This marked a significant milestone in regional development and national integration. Given the importance of roads infrastructure, and given that for many years, the communities in the North Bank Region suffered isolation, poor access to basic services, and high transportation costs due to the deplorable state of the Hakalang stretch, this was indeed welcomed by the people of the region.

There is no doubt that the completion of this road signaled a decisive shift toward inclusive development and equitable distribution of national resources. This is something worthy of celebration and everyone who will benefit either directly or indirectly from this is happy.

The importance of the Hakalang roads is anchored in their potential to transform lives. Improved connectivity will allow residents to access health facilities, schools, and markets with greater ease. For women and children, in particular, this translates to better maternal care, reduced school absenteeism, and safer travel. Economic activity is expected to expand as traders can transport goods more efficiently, reducing spoilage and lowering prices. The road also opens opportunities for farmers to move produce to major commercial centres, strengthening agricultural value chains and boosting household incomes.

This infrastructure is equally strategic for governance and national cohesion. Roads are not simply physical structures; they are tools of state presence and catalysts for unity. The Hakalang corridor has long been a reminder of regional neglect, feeding sentiments of marginalisation. Its reconstruction therefore carries symbolic weight. It signals that remote communities matter and that national development should be balanced and inclusive.

Tourism, too, stands to benefit. The North Bank’s cultural and ecological sites can now be accessed more easily, creating potential for investment in hospitality and community tourism projects. With proper planning, this can stimulate local employment and preserve cultural heritage.

Going forward, what matters most is maintenance. The government must safeguard the investment through regular upkeep, while communities should cultivate a sense of ownership to protect the infrastructure. The Hakalang roads are more than a transport link; they are a foundation for socio-economic renewal and a reminder that development becomes meaningful when it reaches those who have waited longest.

Having said that, the government should note that the trajectory of our national debt stock is unsustainable. With a third of our national revenue going into debt servicing, we are at a juncturewhere we cannot afford the things we want. We must limit ourselves to the things we need, and at the going rate, we must make a rationalisation of even the those needs. We are a poor country and must act like one otherwise we could sleepwalk ourselves into being a bankrupt and failed state.