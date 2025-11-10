The selective justice of Reed Brody: a hypocritical approach to human rights

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Reed Brody, a prominent human rights lawyer, has garnered international recognition for his work in pursuing justice for victims of human rights abuses, particularly in Africa. His efforts have led to the conviction of former Chadian dictator Hissène Habré and his involvement in the cases against Augusto Pinochet and Jean-Claude Duvalier. However, a closer examination of Brody’s work reveals a concerning pattern of selective justice, where African leaders are held accountable while Western powers and their leaders seem to escape scrutiny.

However, his focus on African leaders while seemingly ignoring human rights abuses by Western powers is hypocritical. For instance, Brody has been vocal about the need for accountability in cases involving African leaders, such as Yahya Jammeh, our former president. Yet, his response to human rights abuses by Western powers, such as the United States, appears muted. Brody did author a report on the Bush administration’s use of torture, “Getting Away with Torture,” which examined the impunity of former US President George W Bush and other top officials for the widespread mistreatment of Muslim prisoners. However, some might argue that more could be done to hold Western leaders accountable. What is he saying about the genocidal regime in Israel. What is he saying about Donald Trump and the litany of war crimes, crimes against humanity, support for genocide, racism and all the human rights violations he is committing at home, in the Americas and the wider world?

The principle of universal jurisdiction holds that individuals who commit human rights abuses should be held accountable regardless of their nationality or position. Brody’s work in applying this principle to African leaders is commendable, but it is equally important to apply the same standards to leaders from other regions.

- Advertisement -

By focusing on mainly African and other Third World leaders while being less vocal about Western powers, Brody’s work is guilty of bias and hypocrisy.

Human rights organizations and advocates like him must prioritise consistency and accountability in their work. This means applying the same standards to all individuals, regardless of their nationality or position of power. By doing so, they can build trust and credibility in their work.

It is essential to acknowledge the importance of consistency and accountability in human rights advocacy. By applying the same standards to all individuals, regardless of their nationality or position of power, human rights advocates can ensure that justice is served and that human rights are protected for all.

Bamba Bojang

Brikama

- Advertisement -

Stop the sycophancy and corruption

Dear Editor,

Scandalous to say the least! This is what patronage and sycophancy looks like. The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Pura, is not a private enterprise. Corporate social responsibility only applies to private companies. This is because private businesses are designed to serve private interests to make profit. Hence they have a reason to plough back some of their profit to the community from where their profits come.

Public enterprises on the other hand are designed to provide public services to the community. Their very function is corporate social responsibility. Therefore on what basis should Pura buy a vehicle for any public institution? What provision in the Pura Act gives them that function? Which budget line provides for buying of a vehicle for donation?

Dr Njogu Bah must be told to stop that same Yahya Jammeh era sycophancy and patronage. In our national budget, every public institution has a budget line for vehicles. The Office of the President as well as each and every security agency has a budget for vehicles. Why then should Pura buy a vehicle for any agency?

Pura has overstepped its legal boundaries and Dr Njogu Bah must be held accountable because this donation can only be abuse of office, corruption and bribery.

Pura’s mandate is to ensure the efficient, affordable, accessible, available and quality delivery of internet and utility services to the public. So far Pura is woefully failing in that duty yet would take millions of our money to donate to another public institution!

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh