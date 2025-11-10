Ex-Gambian league star Futty Ceesay passes away

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday announced the death of one of Gambian football’s most revered figures, Sheikh Omar Ceesay, affectionately known to many as “Futty”. In a tribute, the GFF described Ceesay who passed away in Germany, as one with a legacy that will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s sporting history.

“Futty was not just a player; he was a leader, a mentor, and an inspiration whose passion for the beautiful game resonated deeply across generations. His contributions to Gambian football, particularly during his illustrious playing career, were immeasurable and continue to inspire. His strategic mind and unwavering dedication on the field earned him the respect and admiration of peers and fans alike.”

Veteran journalist Tijan Masaneh Ceesay aptly captured Futty’s essence and impact, stating: “A long-time captain of Celtics, which morphed to Young Africans. Led the team to its 1977 Banjul Nawetaan championship and first stint to Division One. Futty was an original defensive midfielder before Simeon Robinson took that role. He had football smarts and was always within the ball. What he lacked in speed he made for with clever decisions.

“This powerful tribute highlights Futty’s extraordinary leadership, demonstrated by guiding his team to the 1977 Banjul nawetaan championship and their inaugural entry into Division One. His role as a formidable defensive midfielder, characterised by his exceptional intelligence and tactical acumen, set him apart. Despite any perceived lack of speed, his ability to make clever decisions and his constant presence around the ball made him an indispensable force.”