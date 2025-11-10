GAMBIA PARADES WITH GLEE AT ISLAMIC GAMES

- Advertisement -

By Musa Sise, Riyadh

The Minister of Youths and Sport Bakary Badjie led the Gambian delegation at the opening ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Others in the delegation at the ceremony included the president of the Gambia National Olympic Committee, Bai Dodou Jallow and the Deputy Head of Mission at the Gambian Embassy, in Saudi, Habib Jarra.There were joined by Saudi and Gulf State officials, representatives from global sports bodies and thousands of athletes .

The Gambian flag was carried by judoka Faye Njie who walked behind a majestically decorated camel.

- Advertisement -

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, governor of Riyadh, conducted the official opening of the Games at the Janadriyah Camel Racing Track.

The ceremony featured an impressive blend of artistic and technical performances celebrating Saudi culture and shared Islamic heritage, in a festive atmosphere that balanced tradition and modernity. It also included the parade of participating nations.

The 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, which runs until 21st November, features more than 3,000 athletes from 57 countries competing in 23 sports: athletics, fencing, basketball, swimming, handball, table tennis, camel racing, volleyball, karate, judo, weightlifting, futsal, wrestling, taekwondo, e-sports, wushu, boxing, equestrian show jumping, duathlon, jiu-jitsu, para-athletics, and para-powerlifting.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is represented by 16 athletes competing in different events, notably, athletics, swimming and judo.

The Gambia enjoys a proud history in the Islamic Solidarity Games of recent with Gina Bass winning gold in the individual events while the relay team performed well.

Earlier in the competition, Ousman Jobe and Pap Jonga missed a chance to advance to the next round of events in the Men’s 50m butterfly swimming contest.

Jonga finished top with a timing of 29.29sec, not quite enough for a berth in the next round.

Jobe swam a timing of 29.83sec, but fell short of going through.

In the Men’s 50m freestyle, both swimmers missed the second round. Pap’s 28.44sec and Ousman’s 29.67sec fell behind qualification standards.

Faye Njie beat the African champion to set a fight in the Men’s-73kg bronze medal match in Judo.