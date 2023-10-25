BCC attends Bloomberg City Lab conference

- Advertisement -

The mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe, has recently returned from the Bloomberg City Lab conference in Washington, DC.

The preeminent global cities summit brings together city leaders among them hundreds of mayors to discuss and discover replicable solutions to pressing issues.

Various speakers spent time in addressing issues relating to building sustainable cities and enhancing the quality of life for their residents. Notably, Michael Bloomberg the founder and former mayor of New York announced a substantial donation of $50 million for development during the conference’s opening ceremony. Speaking on her attendance, Mayor Lowe said her focus during the event has been on securing affordable housing for her community, the city of Banjul and gathering accurate data to drive city development.

- Advertisement -

“I am well aware of the crucial link between better data and improved outcomes. Acquiring land for housing construction is proving challenging, particularly given Banjul’s island location.

However, I am determined to pursue ongoing discussions with the government to establish a partnership for this project. I also highlighted the importance of trust between national and local governments, as this is important in bridging the gap for further community development initiatives. This trust is vital and can pave the way for more development in the best interests of our communities,” Mayor Lowe said.