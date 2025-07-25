Bensouda elected chair of CABI exec council

- Advertisement -

The Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) has elected Fatou Bensouda, high commissioner of The Gambia to the United Kingdom, as the new chairwoman of its executive council.

CABI an international, inter-governmental, not-for-profit organisation, CABI started as a committee dedicated to the scientific study of insects in 1910 and has since developed into an international development-led organisation, dedicated to improving lives worldwide by addressing challenges in agriculture and the environment.

Through science, information sharing, and capacity building, CABI supports sustainable agricultural practices, strengthens supply chains, and empowers farmers and stakeholders to take practical, informed action.

Bensouda, who served as the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) from 2012 to 2021, is internationally recognised for her distinguished career in law and diplomacy. She was the first woman to hold the top position at the ICC and previously served in several senior legal roles in The Gambia, including attorney general and minister of justice. In her current diplomatic role, she represents The Gambia in multiple countries.